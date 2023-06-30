Rainbow Flat Rural Fire Service (RFS) Brigade has taken possession of their new category 1 tanker, and according to brigade captain Rob Derbyshire, the crew couldn't be happier.
"Some of the members haven't seen it yet but the ones that have seen it are all quite excited about it, all keen to get it out and have a go with the new toy," Rob said.
The truck will be used in conjunction with their current category 7 tanker, which has been the brigade's mainstay vehicle over the past 12 years.
The new addition is a refurbished Heavy Tanker-Isuzu Chassis Grassland single cab unit with a water carrying capacity of 4500 litres.
This represents an increase of more than three times the capacity of the category 7 vehicle, and further enabling the brigade's capability in responding to emergencies.
Primarily, the extra payload of water means the truck won't have to leave incident sites as frequently to refill.
It will also be capable of supplying water to other units already present at a fire site, making the truck beneficial to other brigades as well as Rainbow Flat.
Furthermore, the truck will be able to contribute greatly to clean up operations the brigade is involved with, such as with car and truck fires in highway situations.
However, none of this means that it's a case of out with the old and in with the new.
"There will be plenty of occasions where we'll take both trucks out to the same incident," Rob said.
"The category 7 truck can get into a lot of places where we wouldn't be able to take this big truck, so it's good that we're still keeping that."
