Rainbow Flat RFS Brigade receives new tanker

June 30 2023 - 6:00pm
Rainbow Flat RFS members posing with the latest addition to the brigade's equipment - an Isuzu Category 1 tanker. Photo supplied.
Rainbow Flat Rural Fire Service (RFS) Brigade has taken possession of their new category 1 tanker, and according to brigade captain Rob Derbyshire, the crew couldn't be happier.

