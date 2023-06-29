Can you help Manning Great Lakes Police District officers identify this person?
Police have released CCTV images and are appealing for public assistance after a stealing offence at Tuncurry on Tuesday, June 6.
As inquiries continue, police have released images of a man who may be able to assist with this investigation.
The man is described as Caucasian appearance, 25-30 years old wearing a yellow hi-visibility shirt, long pants, and a black hat.
Anyone with information about this incident or the identity of this person is urged to contact Forster Police on 6555 1299 or contact Crime Stoppers on: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
Police event E94122362 relates to this incident.
Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
