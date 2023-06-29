Great Lakes Advocate
Twenty-year-old Tray Currie has an outstanding warrant for assault offences.

Updated June 29 2023 - 3:45pm, first published 3:38pm
Tray Currie. Picture supplied.
Manning Great Lakes Police District officers are appealing for public assistance to help find a man wanted on an outstanding warrant.

