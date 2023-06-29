Manning Great Lakes Police District officers are appealing for public assistance to help find a man wanted on an outstanding warrant.
Twenty-year-old Tray Currie has an outstanding warrant for assault offences.
Tray's current whereabouts is unknown, but he is believed to be frequent Forster Tuncurry and surrounding areas.
Anyone who may have information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Forster Police on 65551299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au
Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
