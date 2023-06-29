A 39-year-old Forster man has been charged with possessing a prohibited drug and breaching his bail conditions.
The man was arrested and bail refused after Manning Great Lakes Police District officers attended an address in Tuncurry yesterday morning, Wednesday, June 28 to perform a bail compliance check.
While the officers were at the address they noticed a vehicle drive along Eden Street, Tuncurry and park before witnessing a man getting out of the passenger side and run towards the residence police were attending.
It was the man they were visiting to undertake the bail check.
He was apprehended and searched by police who located a resealable bag containing a white crystalline substance in his wallet.
When questioned, the man admitted he owned the bag and said the crystalline substance was ice (Methylamphetamine).
He appeared before Forster Local Court earlier today, Thursday 29 June.
Want to be the first in the know about news and events in the Great Lakes? Sign up for a Great Lakes Advocate subscription for unlimited access to articles from nine mastheads, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox plus exclusive subscriber offers and competitions: https://www.greatlakesadvocate.com.au/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.