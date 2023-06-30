Great Lakes Advocate
MidCoast Council approves development application

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
Updated June 30 2023 - 1:35pm, first published 12:12pm
New childcare facility for Tuncurry
Finding a suitable early childhood facility for a baby or toddler should ease with plans to construct a child care centre in Tuncurry.

