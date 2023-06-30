New childcare facility for Tuncurry

Finding a suitable early childhood facility for a baby or toddler should ease with plans to construct a child care centre in Tuncurry.
A proposal, been put forward by the Christian Outreach Centre in Chapmans Road, was approved unanimously by MidCoast Council during its monthly meeting on Wednesday, June 28.
The centre would operate between 7.30am-5.30pm, from Monday to Friday and cater for 69 children aged from babies to preschool age and would be cared for by 15 staff.
The development application (DA) also included alterations to existing structures, an outdoor play area, a car park for 52 vehicles and landscaping.
There is a desperate need in the Forster Tuncurry area for childcare, Troy Fowler said.
Cr Fowler said he was concerned and surprised many residents opposed to the project were from an 'adjoining business'.
He believed there would be a positive outcome between the residents and the youngsters in the future.
"Moving forward, when this is approved, this will be a great outcome for some of those elderly people to listen to some kids laughing, enjoying themselves and some of those in our communities when they have brought them together."
Among the 23 submissions council received following publication notification included concerns about additional traffic which could impact the quality of life or pose a risk to pedestrians, increase in noise and illegal parking.
Some residents also feared the increased traffic could pose a risk to their pets, while others expressed a concern of uncontrollable children at the site.
As 17 aged care unit bedrooms backed onto the entry road to the site's Goodlife Church - which had approximately 56 traffic movements between 8-9am - residents believed additional traffic beginning earlier in the morning would impact their sleep.
"The childcare centre is more suited for an urban environment with suitable access, footpaths and limited impact on resident environments," one resident wrote.
"The proposal is not a compatible land use for the location and interferes with the quiet environment that is currently observed in the location."
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
