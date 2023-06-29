Great Lakes Advocate
A separate DA for the construction of 33 single-storey dwellings (stage two) will be put forward in the future

Jeanene Duncan
Updated June 29 2023 - 6:17pm, first published 6:00pm
The 33-lot Torrens Title subdivision is located in the newly named Surfside Avenue, Forster. Picture supplied.
A planned 33-lot Torrens Title subdivision in Forster has been given unanimous support by MidCoast Council councillors.

