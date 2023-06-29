A planned 33-lot Torrens Title subdivision in Forster has been given unanimous support by MidCoast Council councillors.
The development application (DA) for stage one of the project in the newly formed Surfside Avenue was debated at this week's ordinary council meeting yesterday, Wednesday, June 28.
A separate DA for the construction of 33 single-storey dwellings (stage two) will be put forward in the future.
The proposal included a request for variation to the minimum dwelling density development standard (Section 7.23 of the Great Lakes Local Environmental Plan 2014) which is applicable to the land.
The site is located in the residential subdivision, Summer Green, near Great Lakes College, Forster campus and Golden Ponds Retirement Village.
Council received one objection to the project.
The proposed density is consistent with what has been applied to Forster Tuncurry town centres, deputy mayor, Alan Tickle reasoned for supporting the project.
"The proposed development is compatible with current development in the vicinity; the variation of the development standard meet the public interest test," Cr Tickle said.
Kathryn Stinson described the project as unusual, but said she was happy to move the recommendation.
"Normally we get variations where the density is increased," Cr Stinson said.
"This is actually opposite this - there is more room, more backyard space than what the density is." she said.
"There could have been more; the applicant could have put more."
Senior development planner, Craig Wilkinson recommended: "That development application DA2023/0006 for a 33 lot Torrens Title subdivision of land (stage one) and construction of 33 dwellings (stage two), at Surfside Avenue, Forster be approved subject to the conditions contained in attachment one.
A copy of both the attachment and DA are available on the MidCoast Council website.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
