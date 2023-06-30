MidCoast Council phone survey to canvas community satisfaction

MidCoast Council has partnered with Micromex Research to conduct a community satisfaction survey.
Micromex will be contacting Mid-Coast residents by telephone for two weeks from this Monday, July 3.
Residents will have the opportunity to participate in a short survey that will enable council to make decisions based on community priorities and satisfaction.
MidCoast Council general manager, Adrian Panuccio said the survey would help guide council on delivering quality services.
"Participants will be asked a number of questions on their views of living in the Mid-Coast region along with questions about council services so we can gauge how we are doing," he said.
"The survey will replicate the previous ones we have conducted in the past so we can identify any trends and adjust our services where required," he said.
"Callers will ask for demographic information that helps council analyse the results across ages, languages, living arrangements and localities.
"They will not ask for information that could be used to identify individuals, nor will they ask for any financial information."
Results of the survey will be presented to councillors and staff and made available to the community through annual reporting and the end-of-term report for council.
If you have any questions about the survey please call council on 7955 7777.
