MidCoast Council has planted more than 67,000 native trees in the past two years

By Jeanene Duncan
June 29 2023 - 1:00pm
MidCoast Council has provided more than 10,000 free native plants its nursery to landholders affected by the floods and bushfires and members of the community undertaking environmental restoration projects. Picture Shutterstock.
MidCoast Council has planted more than 67,000 native trees, provided an estimated 10,000 at no charge from its nursery to landholders affected by floods and bushfires and 20,000 for Landcare groups and other council projects since the Greening Strategy was adopted in July 2021.

