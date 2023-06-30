Imagine a landscape blackened by bushfire, devoid of any greenery.
Now, imagine among the never ending scenes of scorched trees and earth, a tiny patch of tall, bright yellow sunflowers in contrast to all the heartbreaking blackness surrounding you.
This is the view that Jenny and Rob Mitchison of Mountain View in Tinonee saw after the 2019 Hillview bushfire incinerated their property, all bar their home paddock and patch of sunflowers planted in front of the house, thanks to the efforts of local Rural Fire Service brigades.
"Our whole property was devastated except for that little tiny house paddock," Jenny said.
"Everything was black and then there was a tiny patch of yellow and I'd wake up every morning and look at them and I'm like, oh, at least the flowers look good.
"It just brought so much joy to me looking at them every day when I woke up."
They had been growing the sunflowers for their niece's wedding, which was originally to be held on the farm two weeks after the bushfires. Unfortunately the wedding had to be moved elsewhere, and the Mitchisons were left with the sunflowers.
As the flowers were no longer being used for the wedding, Jenny and Rob picked as many as they could and sold them at the Tinonee Carols in the Park. They donated the proceeds, more than $600, to the Tinonee Rural Fire Brigade.
Jenny enjoyed it so much she suggested to Rob he should plant more.
And then a few months later, COVID hit our shores.
Jenny's daughter, who works in ICU at Manning Base Hospital, made a special request.
"She said, 'Mum, can we do that again and maybe put a bit of joy in the hospital and raise some money for ICU?'," Jenny said.
Thus the first "pick your own sunflowers" day was borne.
"It was lovely and we had some beautiful people come out and pick flowers and we gave that money then to ICU."
Jenny and Rob now plant regular crops of sunflowers, as a way of sharing their blessings and giving back to the community.
Pre-COVID, Mountain View Farm was the location for an annual Biggest Morning Tea for the Cancer Council. Now, the sunflowers are their way of helping our local non-profit organisations and charities.
They invite the public to come to their farm on specific days to pick flowers, at a cost of $1 a flower. Fifty per cent of the proceeds go to the farm, and 50 per cent goes to a chosen local organisation. The local organisation then runs the day, with a barbecue available for them to run, and the availability for people to bring their own picnics and enjoy the sun while the children run around.
Jenny and Rob are just about to close off their winter season with one more picking day on July 8 with funds going to Can Assist Manning Valley. Their last picking day was June 24, with Andrea Rowsell Academy of Dance raising funds for students to go overseas. The one previous to that raised funds for Kira, a four-year-old girl being treated for cancer, via Knuckle Up Boxing.
The Mitchisons maintain a relation with Tinonee RFS, with the brigade volunteering their time as traffic control on picking days.
It's a learning curve on sunflowers for Jenny and Rob. They could only hold picking days once a fortnight due to the sunflowers not "behaving" as well as they do in summer, due to the colder weather and shorter days.
"They're not popping open as quick as they did in summer," Jenny said.
In summer, they are able to hold picking days once a week. It's a venture they will continue to do.
"We just wanted to bring a bit of joy and happiness to people's lives. I just enjoy watching the people relaxing and having a fun time and, us feeling blessed that we can bless others - it's just lovely to be able to do that.
"And we all need some nice stuff happening in our lives.
"God has blessed us so much and so we can spread that joy and love somehow. It's not hard for us, it's not a difficult thing, Jenny said.
To keep up to date with sunflower pick dates, like the Mountain View Sunflowers Facebook and Instagram pages.
