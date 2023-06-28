IT'LL be a day for old Dolphins this Saturday, July 1 at the Peter Barclay Field, Tuncurry when Forster Tuncurry Dolphins host Wallamba in Lower North Coast Rugby Union.
This will be a reunion of sorts, with the welcome thrown out to any former player, committee member or spectator.
"Just remember to wear your green and gold,'' Forster Dolphins president, Greg Harvie said.
The Dolphins had the day off with the bye last Saturday, June 24 which was timely following a bruising previous weekend in Taree when the club lost both grades to the Manning Ratz.
Wallamba had a win in the men's match last Saturday against last placed Old Bar but were heavily beaten by the undefeated Gloucester Cockies in the women's 10s.
The Dolphins would be favoured in both matches this weekend.
Wallamba, minus key players from last year's premiership winning line-up, have struggled for much of the men's season.
Forster women will look to get back on track after the big loss to the Ratz.
