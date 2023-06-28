Great Lakes Advocate
Forster Tuncurry Dolphins host Wallamba in Lower North Coast Rugby Union this Saturday

June 28 2023 - 6:00pm
Wendy Wilkins takes the ball forward during a women's 10s rugby clash.
IT'LL be a day for old Dolphins this Saturday, July 1 at the Peter Barclay Field, Tuncurry when Forster Tuncurry Dolphins host Wallamba in Lower North Coast Rugby Union.

