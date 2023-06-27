Concerned the State government will axe the $250 Regional Seniors Travel Card in the upcoming NSW Budget, local MP, Tanya Thompson has launched a petition.
In the Legislative Assembly last week, Mrs Thompson called on the government make a commitment to a Regional Seniors Travel Card to support those in regional communities who don't have access to public transport.
"The Regional Seniors Travel Card has become a local lifeline for seniors in our community," Mrs Thompson said.
"Holding a $250 regional travel card allows seniors to take a trip to visit friends and family, travel for a doctor's appointment, or visit the shops to pick up groceries," she said.
"I hope we get as many people as possible to sign this petition to convince the Minns' government to keep funding this important cost-of-living measure."
Since 2020 more than one million Regional Seniors Travel Cards have been issued helping seniors maintain their independence by easing the cost of travel.
More than 17,000 of those cards were issued to seniors in the Myall Lakes electorate.
"We all know someone in our community who benefits from the Regional Seniors Travel Card, and we all have an important reason to sign this petition," Mrs Thompson said.
"Over the coming weeks I will be asking people to share this petition far and wide to save our Regional Seniors Travel Card so seniors in our community can continue to do things they love and need to do."
To sign the petition, visit https://www.nswnationals.org.au/save-the-travel-card/
