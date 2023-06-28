EVENT director, Richard Old is confident the Great Lakes Trail Festival to be held in the Myall Lakes National Park this weekend has the potential to attract 800 runners.
The inaugural run was held last year.
This weekend more than 300 entrants will contest the run that will take in bush trails, beaches and traverse lakes in the national park in the Hawks Nest-Tea Gardens area.
"Ideally we'd want to get to 600 to 800 runners, that's across all the races,'' Mr Old said.
"But I'm patient, it takes time to get a reputation and people have to get used to a new ultra event.''
The run will have 100, 75, 50, 30,12, eight and five kilometre courses. Solo and teams entries are accepted.
"This is a good time for Hawks Nest in terms of tourist activity,'' Mr Old said.
"It's also a good date for ultra distance running, because there's nothing else on. It has been deliberately designed to grow with the region.''
Mr Old said organisers would work closely with the National Parks and Wildlife Service when making any decisions about the run or the course.
He added planning for this weekend's' race started almost as soon as the 2022 event concluded.
"It's a labour or love,'' he said
There will be a sprinkling of Great Lakes competitors in the field.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
