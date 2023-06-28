Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

More than 300 entrants will contest the run that will take in bush trails, beaches and traverse lakes in the national park in the Hawks Nest-Tea Gardens area.

MM
By Mick McDonald
June 29 2023 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Runners negotiate a beach run during the inaugural Great Lakes Trail Festival last year. Photo Fully Rad Adventures.
Runners negotiate a beach run during the inaugural Great Lakes Trail Festival last year. Photo Fully Rad Adventures.

EVENT director, Richard Old is confident the Great Lakes Trail Festival to be held in the Myall Lakes National Park this weekend has the potential to attract 800 runners.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.