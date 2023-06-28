NEWCASTLE Zone 1 football competition leaders, Southern United return to more familiar territory this Saturday, July 1 when they host Medowie at South Street, Tuncurry.
The Ospreys were held to a 2-2 draw by Lambton Jaffas at Lambton last Sunday, June 25.
This is the closest the side has come to defeat this year.
It is also the second time the Ospreys have played on a Sunday and coach, Jonathon Newman said this could have been a factor in the performance.
"I do wonder if the Sunday matches represent a break in routine for our guys - we were slightly below par last time we played on Sunday,'' he said.
"We've one more Sunday fixture to go, against a very strong Cooks Hill.''
It shows that previous results don't really matter in the day, and that all our opponents see us as the team to beat, which will help lift whoever we are playing.- Jonathon Newman
Newman doesn't think any games in the finals series will be scheduled for a Sunday.
Newman described the 2-2 with Jaffas as a "wake up call".
"It shows that previous results don't really matter in the day, and that all our opponents see us as the team to beat, which will help lift whoever we are playing,'' he said.
Medowie sit in eighth place and Newman expects a competitive game on Saturday.
The Ospreys have 31 points and are clear leaders on the competition ladder.
Jaffas follow on 23.
Southern United reversed a first round loss in reserve grade when beating Lambton 3-0 last weekend to stay in the hunt for a top two berth.
However, they have some work to do, with Nelson Bay leading on 30 points from Cooks Hill on 28. Southern United has 23.
Medowie remains in contention for a reserve grade finals spot.
Want to be the first in the know about news and events in the Great Lakes? Sign up for a Great Lakes Advocate subscription for unlimited access to articles from nine mastheads, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox plus exclusive subscriber offers and competitions: https://www.greatlakesadvocate.com.au/
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.