Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

The Ospreys were held to a 2-2 draw by Lambton Jaffas at Lambton last Sunday, June 25

MM
By Mick McDonald
June 29 2023 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brock Gutherson was one of Southern United's goal scorers in the 2-2 draw with Lambton Jaffas. The Ospreys meet Medowie at Tuncurry on Saturday.
Brock Gutherson was one of Southern United's goal scorers in the 2-2 draw with Lambton Jaffas. The Ospreys meet Medowie at Tuncurry on Saturday.

NEWCASTLE Zone 1 football competition leaders, Southern United return to more familiar territory this Saturday, July 1 when they host Medowie at South Street, Tuncurry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.