Packed agenda for this month's council meeting

MidCoast Council is not planning to introduce a special rate variation (SRV) for the 2024-25 financial year.
This assurance has been given to councillor, Peter Epov who raised the inquiry as a question with notice before the June monthly ordinary meeting.
Councillors also will receive an update on the draft Hallidays Point Place Strategy, which is being completed in partnership with the Department of Planning and Environment.
Liveable communities director, Paul De Szell has recommended councillors vote in favour of placing the update on the Have Your Say project page.
Also on the agenda for debate is a development application (DA) to demolish a structure in Millgan Street, Taree to make way for another structure.
As the owner of the land is related to a serving councillor the application is referred to council for determination in keeping with the MidCoast Council Determination of Applications and Approvals policy, a report summary says.
A concept development has been put forward for a 33-lot Torrens Title subdivision and the construction of dwellings in Surfside Avenue, Forster.
The proposal includes a request for variation to the minimum dwelling density development standard, being Section 7.23 of the Great Lakes Local Environmental Plan 2014, which is applicable to the land.
Councillors also will be asked to support a proposed electric vehicle charging station in Coolongolook.
The meeting will be held tomorrow, June 28 at Yalawanyi Ganya, Biripi Way, Taree south from 2pm.
For members of the community who cannot attend the meeting will be livestreamed through an audio-visual weblink from 2pm.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
