SOUTHERN United coach Jonathon Newman conceded his side was lucky to share the points with Lambton Jaffas in the Newcastle Zone 2 football clash at Lambton last Sunday.
The game ended in a 2-2 draw - the closest the Ospreys have come to defeat this year.
"This was definitely our toughest match so far and in the end we could consider ourselves fortunate to have come away with a point,'' Newman said.
"Jaffas had quite reasonable claim to a penalty late on which the referee didn't give, which would have been hard to come back from.''
He described this is a wake-up call for his squad.
"It shows that previous results don't really matter in the day, and that all our opponents see us as the team to beat, which will help lift whoever we are playing,'' he said.
Newman added his players had trouble adjusting to what he said were "difficult playing conditions".
"This might have levelled the playing field a bit,'' he said.
"It was a very hard, bouncy pitch with a strong crosswind, plus the presence of a cricket pitch in the middle of the field didn't allow us to play the sort of football we want to, and as a result we became a bit direct at times.''
Newman said the Ospreys did create more scoring chances than Jaffas.
"We controlled possession for longer than they did,'' he said.
"Brock Gutherson's first half equaliser was a strike of real quality and Beau Wynter's tap in from a Jake Camilleri header was on the back of some good possession play.
"The other scoring chances we created though weren't of the same quality as we've been producing in recent weeks, and they were good at getting a foot in when needed, and at getting bodies in front of goal.
"Their goals were both good strikes from distance, one of which took full advantage of the conditions, and the other will be the best goal their striker scores this season.''
Southern won the reserve grade game 3-0 to reverse a first round loss.
Goals were scored by Bailey McMahon and Callum Drane.
"This keeps us close to Nelson Bay and Cooks Hill on the reserve grade ladder. We really want to finish in the top two to ensure home finals,'' Newman said.
The Ospreys will host Medowie at South Street on Saturday.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.