Quarry plans revive calls for new overpass for Medowie Road, Italia Road, Bucketts Way

Michael Parris
By Michael Parris
Updated June 27 2023 - 10:45am, first published 10:00am
Two men died in a horror collision between a truck and a car on the Pacific Highway at Ferodale in 2019.
Member for Lyne, David Gillespie says plans for three large quarries north of Raymond Terrace demonstrate why the Pacific Highway urgently needs a new interchange to fix safety concerns at Italia Road, Medowie Road and the Bucketts Way.

