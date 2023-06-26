Fire and Rescue NSW is attending a bushfire in Marine Drive, Forster.
The incident, which was called in at approximately 5pm this afternoon, Monday, June 26, is believed to be under control.
According to the Fires Near Me site, there are no warnings and not indication how many hectares have burned.
NSW Rural Fire service also is attending an out-of-control bushfire along the Pacific Highway, Coolongolook.
The fire began at approximately 4.30am this afternoon.
