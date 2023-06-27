Forster man charged with breach bail conditions

A Forster man has been arrested and charged for breaching his bail conditions.
He appeared in Taree Local Court yesterday, Monday June 26 after police arrested the man at his residence earlier in the morning.
Events leading up to the 51-year-old man's arrest began back in late May when he appeared in Forster Local Court for a domestic violence related incident.
He was granted conditional bail on the proviso he was not to contact the victim.
However, on Sunday, June 25 the victim approached police to inform them the man had contacted her via video social media message several times the previous day.
When police spoke with the man he denied contacting the victim.
He was placed under arrest and charged with breaching his bail conditions.
A Taree teenager has been granted conditional bail to appear at Taree Local Court on Tuesday, August 8 following an incident on Saturday afternoon, June 24.
Just after 5am the 18-year-old Taree man contacted police via triple 0 and was verbally abusive and aggressive to the operator.
The teenager said he planned to break into a Cowper Street, Taree business.
Police attended the location and noticed significant damage to the premises.
As police approached the front door of the site an object from inside the premises, a CCTV camera, was thrown at them.
The man was sitting in a chair at the time.
He was arrested without incident and taken to Taree Police Station, where he was charged.
On Sunday afternoon, June 25 a Taree woman was charged with shoplifting.
According to Manning Great Lakes Police District officers at approximately 4pm a 31-year-old Taree woman selected several food items from a Taree supermarket and placed them in shopping bags in her trolley.
She paid for some items and left the supermarket without paying for other items, which were valued at more than $100.
She was stopped by staff, returned to the supermarket and spoken to by police.
The woman refused to make a statement about the incident.
The offender was issued with a Court Attendance Notice (CAN) to appear at Taree Local Court on Tuesday, August 8.
Earlier that day a 40-year-old Taree man also was arrested for shoplifting.
According to police the man selected several items - primarily food - from a supermarket and placed them in shopping bags in his trolley.
He paid for some items and left the supermarket without paying for about $250 worth of shopping.
He was stopped by staff, returned to the supermarket and spoken to by police, but refused to make a statement.
The offender was taken to Taree Police Station , charged and refused bail.
He attended Taree Local Court on Monday and was granted conditional bail to appear at Taree Local Court on Monday, August 14.
