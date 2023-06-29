Are you ready for a cuteness overload, then meet Peggy?
Just over two months old, Peggy has been a resident at Sweet Pea Animal Hospital since she was a few weeks old.
Peggy was found as a stray in Bulahdelah.
Now the time has come for Peggy to pack up her scratching pole, spread her tiny little paws and find her forever home.
Peggy is cuddly, playful and affectionate, and is the purrfect companion for any family. Peggy will suit just about any home.
She has easily adapted to a host of changes she has experienced in her short life.
She has a heart of gold, she loves to play and race around, chasing her toys like her life depends on it.
Her sweet little miaow will melt your heart.
While she is still so young, she would suit a home initially where she can still have company throughout the day. As with all of our rescue cats, she must be kept indoors only.
Peggy is microchipped and will also be desexed and fully vaccinated prior to her adoption.
Her adoption fee is $200.
This special little girl will fit seamlessly into any family, lighting up your world with her play and affectionate nature.
Want to be the first in the know about news and events in the Great Lakes? Sign up for a Great Lakes Advocate subscription for unlimited access to articles from nine mastheads, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox plus exclusive subscriber offers and competitions: https://www.greatlakesadvocate.com.au/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.