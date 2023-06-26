Mid-Coast locals can now donate blood just a week after getting fresh ink, under a new rule change to blood donation.
The change comes as the Taree Blood Donor Centre is after 200 additional people to donate blood over the next two weeks.
Before the change people could make a plasma donation immediately after getting a tattoo but until earlier this week had to wait four months to donate blood.
The latest rule change, which came into effect on Monday, June 26 significantly reduces this wait time between getting a tattoo and donating blood from four months to just seven days.
The new rules apply only to tattoos received in licensed Australian tattoo parlours or cosmetic clinics.
People who received tattoos in unlicensed or overseas premises would need to wait four months before donating.
A study of tattooed donors conducted by Lifeblood together with the University of NSW Kirby Institute, found those inked in Australian licensed tattoo parlours or cosmetic clinics were safe to donate.
With one in four Aussies now inked and the trend for tattoos showing no sign of abating, Lifeblood spokesperson, Ruth Harrison said the change would provide a boost to blood donations.
We're thrilled that from today we can welcome thousands of eligible tattooed donors to Taree Donor Centre who would previously have had to wait four months to donate blood.- Lifeblood spokesperson, Ruth Harrison
"We're thrilled that from today we can welcome thousands of eligible tattooed donors to Taree Donor Centre who would previously have had to wait four months to donate blood," Ms Harrison said.
"Close to 10,000 donors report one or more tattoos a year to Lifeblood, so this rule change could result in around 10,000 extra blood donations a year."
After a Lifeblood survey found more than 15 per cent of Australians believe having a tattoo means you can't donate at all, Ms Harrison said the change provided an opportunity for community education.
"People with tattoos are perfect donors because we know they're not afraid of needles - one of the biggest barriers for new donors donating blood or plasma for the first time," she said.
"We want to make sure everyone knows being inked doesn't disqualify them from donating.
"We're fortunate to have one of the safest blood supplies in the world, and we're continuing to focus on making it easier for all Australians to donate, while ensuring our blood supply remains safe for patients."
Want to be the first in the know about news and events in the Great Lakes? Sign up for a Great Lakes Advocate subscription for unlimited access to articles from nine mastheads, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox plus exclusive subscriber offers and competitions: https://www.greatlakesadvocate.com.au/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.