Taree Open Art Exhibition opens soon

Preparations are well under way to accommodate all the art works for this year's Taree Open Art Exhibition at the Taree High School Hall.
With around 350 works from artists State-wide and local, there are plenty of different subjects, styles and mediums to see.
On show will be paintings, drawings, small and 3D works.
Everything that is on show is for sale.
The official opening of the exhibition is on Saturday, July 8 from 1.30-3.30pm.
Light refreshments will be available. Entry to the official opening event is $10.
Phillip Koether, who hails from America, is this year's judge. As a practising architect, artist, critic and educator he brings a lot of skills to the job of choosing this year's outstanding art works.
The People's Choice Award will be selected by the public.
Entry to the exhibition is free from Sunday, July 9 to Sunday, July 16. The hall is open from 9am to 4pm every day except the last day, July 16, when the exhibition finishes at 2pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.