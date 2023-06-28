Ensuring Legacy's generosity continues to burn

Legacy is family, 70-year-old Peter Compton says.
And, I am forever grateful and thankful of what Legacy has done for us, he said.
"It is unreal."
As the historic Legacy Torch Relay makes its way to the Great Lakes from the Northern Rivers, Peter is reflecting on the contribution and assistance this organisation has made to his family and other defence force families throughout the country.
Peter's double amputee dad died when he was 35 years old from a heart attack.
His dad joined the navy just short of his 20th birthday following the outbreak of World War II
"He had a hard time, but my mum did too."
At the time of his dad's untimely death eight-year-old Peter was was one of five boys and two girls; his mum was three months pregnant with the family's seventh child.
Within a matter of weeks following Peter's dad's death Legacy stepped forward offering assistance and giving the family a semblance of normality.
This unique Australian organisation's sole purpose is to care and support veteran families, ensuring they receive the financial assistance, but emotional and social support as well, along with friendship.
"They helped with everything; they were not just in the background they were with us all the time," Peter said.
"Not only did they help you out, they tried to instill a way of life," he said.
The Compton children were encouraged to embrace a healthy and sporting lifestyle, weekly attending a gym near their Miranda home, while their local legacy club, St George held an annual sports carnival.
Outings to places of interest also were a regular occurence.
I am forever grateful and thankful of what Legacy has done for us.- Peter Compton
"We got haircuts, our clothing and shoes were provided for, pens and books for school and dental care; Legacy was fantastic," Peter said.
When Peter began his butcher's apprenticeship, Legacy provided him with the tools of trade,
"We had all those things in our lives.
"If mum was struggling in any way, Legacy was there for her; she would have struggled immensely without Legacy."
Peter and his family are no longer receiving Legacy packages.
However, when he moved to Forster with wife Jan and their three children 39 years ago, Peter reacquainted himself with the organisation which had been a large part of his younger years.
"I wanted to to give something back."
"I've got more involved in the last 10 years as a Legatee, since I sold my business."
Peter is looking forward to joining 14 fellow relay walkers on Saturday, July 8 who will wind their way along a four kilometre route around the Forster CBD to Tuncurry.
"I feel very privileged; I am very proud, this is a tremendous thing.
"It will be fantastic to get people out to cheer us on"
The relay will be extra special for Peter; at the start of his 500 metre walk he will receive the torch from his brother, Ross.
Want to be the first in the know about news and events in the Great Lakes? Sign up for a Great Lakes Advocate subscription for unlimited access to articles from nine mastheads, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox plus exclusive subscriber offers and competitions: https://www.greatlakesadvocate.com.au/
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.