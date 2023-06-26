Great Lakes Advocate
Mr Wernicke credits his success to his industry experience, his relational approach to business and the free coaching he received from mentors through the Australian Government Self-Employment Assistance program.

June 26 2023 - 6:00pm
Forster-based entrepreneur, Aaron Wernicke. Picture supplied.
In just over 12 months Forster-based entrepreneur, Aaron Wernicke has created a highly successful IT business with as little as a laptop, mobile phone and limited funds in his bank account.

