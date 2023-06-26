In just over 12 months Forster-based entrepreneur, Aaron Wernicke has created a highly successful IT business with as little as a laptop, mobile phone and limited funds in his bank account.
Tech Savvy Assistance was developed by the 26-year-old from his bedroom while stilling living with his parents.
The business has grown so quickly Mr Wernicke can hardly keep up with demand
"It's been a busy 12 months," he said.
" I'm happy to say that the business has moved out of my bedroom and into a dedicated IT workshop.
"The business has funded a van which means my services are mobile, and much to mum and dad's relief, I've moved out of home."
Mr Wernicke credits his success to his industry experience, his relational approach to business and the free coaching he received from mentors through the Australian Government Self-Employment Assistance program.
"Straight out of school, I worked at a local computer shop in a customer service role," he said.
"I then did some training and landed a job in technical support for another local business.
"For nearly four years I did a bit of everything for that business, from tech support, training, sales and management.
"And then I had a light bulb moment and thought: if I can run someone else's business, I should be doing this for myself."
At the start of 2022 Mr Wernicke took a leap of faith, resigning from his full-time job and registering a business name for Tech Savvy Assistance.
"I quickly realised that while I had a vision and IT experience, I didn't really understand how to structure a business from the ground up, so I signed up to free business mentoring through the Self-Employment Assistance program," Mr Wernicke said.
Delivered by not-for-profit employment, training and apprenticeships provider VERTO, the Self-Employment Assistance program supported Mr Wernicke to turn his business idea into a viable enterprise.
"I needed to turn the ideas in my head into a business plan, and I needed support to better understand business financials," he said.
"The business coaching was invaluable and the regular check ins from my mentor have kept me feeling focused and inspired.
"I think it's a no brainer for people considering starting their own small business to access the Self- Employment Assistance program,"
VERTO Self-Employment Assistance facilitator, Kahrina Richardson, said it had been inspiring watching Tech Savvy Assistance transition from an idea into a thriving business which was expanding quickly.
"Aaron quickly identified a gap in the local market and partnered with Manning Support Services to provide IT assistance to the elderly in our community," Ms Richardson said.
"Aaron has now further expanded Tech Savvy Assistance to include Cartridge Universe, offering inks, toners and printers as well as IT support," she said.
"His exceptional IT skills, combined with his interpersonal skills, give him a unique edge in the market and he is quickly establishing a loyal client base as a result."
