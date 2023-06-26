There are many charitable and sporting groups which are indebted to the generosity of local and visiting patrons at Forster Tuncurry hotels and clubs.
These outlets are providing essential finances required to ensure the groups continue to operate.
The Lakes and Ocean, Forster conducts fundraising raffles to assist the two local surf clubs, Cape Hawke and Forster, the Pearl Dragon Boat paddling group and its own in-house sporting groups, the hotel's fishing and golf clubs.
Tickets for the meat trays and Joker draw can be purchased from 5.30pm onwards with the draws taking place around 7pm.
Following the raffle draws for six meat trays each Wednesday and Friday nights one patron has the chance to chase the joker in a final raffle.
Chase the joker is a simple and fun game that has been played at hotels and clubs to raise funds for many years.
A full deck of shuffled playing cards, plus the jocker, are initially pinned face down in a locked glass cabinet.
A random raffle number is drawn, and the holder of that ticket then nominates a card to be turned over.
If this card is the joker, the ticket holder claims the jackpot.
If unsuccessful, that card is returned to the cabinet and placed face up, so that each week, the number of concealed cards is reduced by two.
Last week, one lucky Cape Hawke surf club supporter successfully chased the joker and caught the $4800 jackpot.
As a result of the windfall, the joker jackpot was re-set to $500. It increases by $100 for each unsuccessful draw.
Want to be the first in the know about news and events in the Great Lakes? Sign up for a Great Lakes Advocate subscription for unlimited access to articles from nine mastheads, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox plus exclusive subscriber offers and competitions: https://www.greatlakesadvocate.com.au/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.