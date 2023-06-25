Great Lakes Advocate
Nerong motorcycle crash: Man, 20, flown to hospital after second crash in as many weeks

Updated June 26 2023 - 9:43am, first published 9:40am
A 20-year-old man was flown to hospital suffering chest and pelvic injuries after coming off his dirt bike at Nerong on Saturday morning, June 24.

