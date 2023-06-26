Water-skiing spectacular returns to Forster Main Beach this weekend

The Fred Williams Invitational Ocean Waterski Race is returning to Forster this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, July 1-2 at Main Beach.
The ocean ski race, conducted by the National Water Ski Racing Association (Region V Australia) and the Water Ski Racing Community is held to honour of local identity and skiing legend Fred Williams.
The event is a rare opportunity for senior and junior skiers to experience ocean racing with the full security of a set course under the watchful eye of maritime and paramedic personnel.
Although quite daunting for many heading out through the bar to the ocean, it is also very exciting at the same time, event spokesperson, Mary New said.
Not only is the winning boat, Team 50 returning this year some of Australia best crews which are in training for the upcoming World Championship on Brisbane Waters, Gosford from November 9-19 also will be on the water.
"Australia is hosting the World Championships and is again showcasing another beautiful waterway on the NSW coast."
This year's Fred Williams Ocean event will include Two, 45 minute races on both Saturday and Sunday morning at 8am for junior A and open B, then 10am for junior B and open A.
This will see some excellent racing over the action packed two days.- Mary New
With the start line being straight outside Forster Main Beach, skiers will race down along to foreshore towards Bennetts Head, they will then round the first marker buoy and race approximately one kilometre out to the next turn marker buoy, which will lead them back to the beach, Mary said.
Each race will last approximately 45 minutes.
"The crews love the ocean course and skiing through the swells from different angles and directions, quite a challenging course, this showcases the determination, strength and ability of both the skier and crew members."
Teams are travelling from throughout the State and beyond to compete in this unique event, including the reigning Australian Water Ski Racing Team representatives from the last World Titles in France.
"This will see some excellent racing over the action packed two days.
"Our skiers and boats will be launching from Forster Boat Ramp so please come down and check out the pre-race preparations before moving to your best vantage point on the ocean foreshore to watch these athletes in action."
Want to be the first in the know about news and events in the Great Lakes? Sign up for a Great Lakes Advocate subscription for unlimited access to articles from nine mastheads, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox plus exclusive subscriber offers and competitions: https://www.greatlakesadvocate.com.au/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.