Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Ocean water-skiing racing at its most exciting

Updated June 26 2023 - 12:54pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Water-skiing spectacular returns to Forster Main Beach this weekend
Water-skiing spectacular returns to Forster Main Beach this weekend

The Fred Williams Invitational Ocean Waterski Race is returning to Forster this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, July 1-2 at Main Beach.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.