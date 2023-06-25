Council long-term financial plan slated for debate

The MidCoast Council long-term financial plan (LTFP) will be debated at this week's June monthly ordinary meeting.
The NSW Auditor-General performance audit report, Financial Management and Governance in MidCoast Council, was critical of delays finalising the LTFP.
This plan depends heavily on accurate and reliable asset information, mayor, Claire Pontin said.
We have spent the last few years verifying and revaluing all our assets, she said.
The audit, released earlier this month, involved a retrospective look at council's processes between July 2019 and June 2022.
The report detailed the 2016 merger challenges (Great Lakes, Gloucester and Greater Taree councils) council faced and highlighted some inadequacies in procedures during this time.
These findings were not a surprise to staff or councillors, Cr Pontin said.
Merging four corporate and financial systems into one is a complicated exercise and has taken considerable time and resources, she said.
As well as highlighting these procedural inadequacies, the report also documented continuing improvements made by council during this period to resolve these issues.
The report accurately reflects the journey we have been on since the NSW Government merger of the four previous entities into one (three councils and the water authority), Cr Pontin said.
"We will also be considering an updated LTFP at the meeting.
"This plan has, for some time, indicated that we face challenges in our general fund (which covers our transport assets, open spaces, and all our community services), with predicted future deficits.
"This is primarily due to our reliance on grant funding and our inherited backlog for roads and other public infrastructure maintenance and renewals.
"Our cashflows, however, are strong."
In recognition of these future budget challenges, councillors last year called for a financial sustainability strategy, Cr Pontin said.
"This is being worked on and will be reported at the end of this calendar year.
"At the same time, council is undertaking service reviews with a view to optimising service delivery to our community, eliminating unnecessary expenditure, and identifying opportunities to generate additional non-rate revenue streams.
"We welcome the report and the additional insights it has provided and will continue to implement the recommended improvements."
A copy of the audit report and council's response can be found at https://www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Your-Council/Our-news/News-releases/Update-from-the-Mayor's-desk-response-to-performance-audit-report
