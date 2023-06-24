I have been to many motoring museums all over the world, but during our recent southern holiday we visited, in my opinion, the very best.
MOVE - Museum of Vehicle Evolution is on the very top shelf of world motoring museums.
It contains cars, trucks, buses motor cycles and bicycles, radios, TVs and a 9000 piece collection of clothing dating back to the arrival of the first fleet.
You can learn about the legends of the road transport industry and their machines in the Kenworth Dealer Pavilion's Avenue of Legends.
MOVE also includes; The Furphy Museum, The Farren Vintage Bicycle Collection, The Dick Clayton Collection of gramophones, telephones, and radio, and the extraordinary Loel Thomson Costume Collection.
The collections are displayed in a contemporary and interactive exhibition space.
You can drive a truck in the simulator or try your hand on a Penny Farthing bike.
This is a museum which should be on your bucket list.
Situated at 7723 Goulburn Valley Highway Kialla (Shepparton), Victoria 3631. It's open seven days a week.
Road Ramblings heard weekly right across the country, Christian and community radio also on Facebook on our website.
Want to be the first in the know about news and events in the Great Lakes? Sign up for a Great Lakes Advocate subscription for unlimited access to articles from nine mastheads, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox plus exclusive subscriber offers and competitions: https://www.greatlakesadvocate.com.au/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.