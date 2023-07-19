Women of the Great Lakes and beyond get ready to take up your tools, embrace your inner self, give yourself permission to become empowered and learn new skills, there is a unique 're-newed' concept on the drawing board.
Forster Neighbourhood Centre has plans to reintroduce a women's shed at its Lake Street location in the coming month.
The Great Lakes Women's Shed will provide a space for women to gather and participate in a variety of activities, while engaging in conversations, sharing stories, and exchanging ideas in a safe and supportive environment.
Women's shed project officer. Kate Morgan said this regular meeting space for women would not only facilitate the formation of new friendships but also offer opportunities for learning new skills and engaging in fun, creative and informative activities.
The women's shed aims to serve as a hub for connecting women with their communities, Kate said.
"We have a lot of women in this area who feel isolated," she said.
"Regardless of their problems or needs, women can seek assistance here; the Neighbourhood Centre is the go-to place for finding support to meet those needs."
The project, funded through a $19,000 NSW Government Investing in Women program, the women's shed will open its doors in early August.
"Resembling the previous women's shed program that operated from 2010-14, the resurrected version will function one day a week," Kate said.
She explained all program events and activities would be determined by the shed's members.
These decisions would initially be made at the first community meeting on July 26 from 11.30am at the Forster site, Kate said.
"We will organise activities based on the community's identified needs, with a focus on promoting social connectedness and empowerment through skill development," she said.
"Furthermore, the project aims to collaborate with various organisations and services, inviting them to visit the group and provide information about the services they offer to the community."
Kate acknowledged with the former Great Lakes local government area (LGA) now being part of the wider Mid-Coast LGA, including Gloucester and Greater Taree, much of the community had experienced a loss of local identity.
"Re-establishing the Great Lakes Women's Shed is a way to reignite that sense of local community among women and girls.
"The women's shed will serve as an inclusive space for local women who may be geographically isolated, facing social and economic disadvantages, or dealing with homelessness.
"It will provide women of all ages and backgrounds with an opportunity to connect, build social networks, and identify their strengths, fostering resilience in all aspects of life."
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
