Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News
Council

Work begins on both services in late July

Updated June 27 2023 - 11:53am, first published June 23 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Improvements to Tea Gardens library and customer service centre
Improvements to Tea Gardens library and customer service centre

The Tea Gardens customer service point and library will temporarily close temporarily in late July as to enable major overhauls to information technology systems.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.