Improvements to Tea Gardens library and customer service centre

The Tea Gardens customer service point and library will temporarily close temporarily in late July as to enable major overhauls to information technology systems.
"These upgrades will benefit both staff and the Tea Gardens community," MidCoast Council liveable communities director, Paul De Szell said.
"We are making improvements to the speed, security, and reliability of our computer systems," he said.
To minimise the impact on both the community and staff, the work has been scheduled for a period of low activity at the customer service point and library.
Due to the extensive nature of the work involved, it will not be possible to complete it outside normal operating hours.
Library staff will shift to a pop up workstation within the library foyer for collection and returns only.
This service will operate on Wednesday, July 26. Friday, July 28, and Monday, July 31 from 10am-noon and 2pm-4pm.
The service will not be available on Saturday, July 29.
For safety reasons, community members will not be able to go beyond the library foyer while work is being undertaken.
All usual activities and events scheduled for this period will be cancelled.
Services at the MidCoast Council customer service point will be temporarily suspended, with customers asked to direct calls to the customer service and administration centre at Taree on 7955 7777, email council@midcoast.nsw.gov.au or use the report and request form https://www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Contact-us/Report-an-issue.
Water and sewer service faults should be directed to 1300 133 455.
For MidCoast Assist phone 1300 658 830.
The affected facilities are the Tea Gardens library at 135 Marine Parade and the customer service point at 245 Myall Street, Tea Gardens.
