MORE than 300 runners, either competing individually or in a team, will contest the second Great Lakes Trail Festival this weekend at Hawkes Nest-Tea Gardens.
This will be in be in 100, 75, 50, 30, 12 and five kilometre events.
"Everything will kick-off on Saturday morning,'' race director, Richard Old said.
"The 100 kilometre and 75 kilometre will start at 7am and there's a sliding scale of start time for the rest of the events.''
Runners in the 100 and 75 kilometre will head off from the Myall Lakes National Park gate and all the other distances in Providence Bay Park in Hawks Nest.
Runners will negotiate a course that takes in beaches, goes past lakes and along forest trails.
Entries have been received from all along the East Coast. There'll be one starter from the US and one from Singapore to add a bit of international flavour to the competition.
"They were out here travelling around, found out about the run and adjusted their trip to come and spend some time in Tea Gardens-Hawks Nest,'' Mr Old said.
The race was conducted for the first time in 2022.
"We did have a few false starts due to COVID, so last year was year one, but we intend to hold is annually from here,'' Mr Old said.
"We're sure the event has a bright future.''
The 2022 100 kilometre winner, Jamis Turner from Port Macquarie will be back to defend his crown.
Turner clocked nine hours 56 last year and Mr Old anticipates this year's time will be quicker.
"It was a soggy course last year and we had a couple of diversions because of the conditions,'' Mr Old said.
"I'm expecting this year to be quicker.
"The tides are in the runners' favour, it's low to high during the middle of the day and runners on the beach will be able to take advantage of that.''
The course will be fully marked.
"This year for something different we're putting GPS trackers on the 75 and 100 kilometre runners and there'll be a live site, so people can log on and see where the runners are."
There's also a race for teams of four in the 100 kilometre.
"They basically break the race up into segments. There's four parts to the 100 and each runner runs one section and they all finish together as a team."
Mr Old said there's a sprinkling of entrants from the Great Lakes.
"The strongest contingents are from Newcastle and Port Macquarie although we have entrants from throughout the North Coast,'' he said.
He said the weather forecast was favourable.
"Last year was wet and that did present challenges. But this year, fingers crossed, it should be fine,'' he said.
"So everything is in place for a successful event.''
