Last chance for feedback on Open Space and Recreation Strategy

Members of the community have until this Tuesday, June 27 to comment and give feedback on the MidCoast Council draft Open Space and Recreation Strategy.
The draft strategy outlines how outdoor spaces in the Mid-Coast will be planned, maintained and delivered until 2035.
"This strategy is incredibly important as it will guide planning and funding decisions, including applications for external funding well into the future," MidCoast Council liveable communities director, Paul De Szell said.
The draft strategy was developed based on what you told us was important to you in your outdoor spaces and we want to ensure we haven't missed anything, Mr De Szell said.
Open spaces include parks, gardens, sports fields, playgrounds, dog parks, foreshore areas, walkways, cycleways and other public places.
"Your input and feedback will help us to deliver on your vision for open spaces in the Mid-Coast," he said.
During 2022 more than 1600 people took part in pop-ups, workshops and online activities.
Participants provided input on their current use of open space and future outdoor space needs.
"Both locals and visitors said they want better connected green space, more accessible footpaths and cycleways, more flexible open space, and more activities for young children and teenagers.
"People told us that they value our outdoor lifestyle and want to encourage people with a range of abilities and ages to interact with each other, safely without it costing too much."
To share your feedback on the draft strategy, head to https://haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/outdoor-spaces.
