During 2022 more than 1600 people took part in pop-ups, workshops and online activities

June 23 2023 - 10:00am
Last chance for feedback on Open Space and Recreation Strategy
Members of the community have until this Tuesday, June 27 to comment and give feedback on the MidCoast Council draft Open Space and Recreation Strategy.

