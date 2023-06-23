Members of the community will have to find an alternative facility after the amenities block at Vincent Fazio Park, Tuncurry was closed today, Friday, June 23.
However, the new block will be opened in early July, with toilets only for the time being.
The planned changerooms and accessible adult change facility will be added at a later date.
The nearest alternative amenities are at John Wright Park, Tuncurry.
The new amenities block is part of a series of improvements to Vincent Fazio Park, which include the Tuncurry Water Playground.
Construction of the all-ability water playground is nearing completion, with construction of surrounding footpaths underway and landscaping to begin in coming weeks.
The opening of the water playground is expected later this year, in time for the warm summer months.
Vincent Fazio Park includes a skate park and the Tuncurry Memorial Hall.
Future plans are to develop a bicycle skills track, picnic and barbecue facilities, parking, and footpaths linking to Lone Pine Park and the foreshore.
The playground has been funded through a $850,000 in funding from the Federal Government grant and developer contributions.
For more information visit: www.haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/tuncurry-water-playground
