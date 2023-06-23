Great Lakes Advocate
The new facility will open in early July

Updated June 23 2023 - 12:17pm, first published 12:00pm
The splash park in Tuncurry is nearing completion. Picture supplied.
Members of the community will have to find an alternative facility after the amenities block at Vincent Fazio Park, Tuncurry was closed today, Friday, June 23.

