As vandalism surges everyone is impacted

Following a spate of vandalism incidents across the region in recent times, MidCoast Council is urging residents to keep an eye out for any destructive behaviour.
Vandalism costs ratepayers significantly each year when council staff are required to attend, clean, repair or replace damaged infrastructure.
Unfortunately, ratepayers are forced to foot the bill for vandalism which is on average more than $500,000 annually.
A deliberately lit fire at Manning Point destroyed barbecues, while toilet facilities in the area also were extensively damaged.
The repair bill for that incident alone could cost more than $10,000.
Ongoing vandalism attacks have also been recorded at the Moira Parade amenities block in Hawks Nest.
In a matter of weeks council staff have replaced damaged cisterns, cleared rocks and sand out of sinks and reported two fires being lit inside the amenities block.
MidCoast Council liveable communities director, Paul De Szell said repairing and replacing vandalised infrastructure was a very costly exercise.
"It is just absolutely senseless destruction of facilities that are meant for our residents and visitors alike to enjoy and make use of," Mr De Szell said.
"The hundreds of thousands of dollars we spend each year repairing vandalism is money that could be better spent on other projects across the Mid-Coast," he said.
Mr De Szell said the impact of vandalism had a far wider reach than just the hip pocket of ratepayers.
"Ongoing vandalism can have a major effect on tourism.
It is just absolutely senseless destruction of facilities that are meant for our residents and visitors alike to enjoy and make use of.- MidCoast Council liveable communities director, Paul De Szell
"And, as a major tourist destination that has the potential to affect everyone's bottom line.
"So, we ask the community as a whole to please keep a look out for suspicious behaviour and report any acts of vandalism directly to NSW Police."
Items in public spaces that are more likely to be targeted include outdoor tables and chairs, playground equipment, electric barbecues, toilet blocks, fencing and signage.
Residents who witness any suspicious behaviour are urged to call NSW Police on 131 444 and make a report.
To report illegal dumping, go to www.ridonline.epa.nsw.gov.au or call 131 555.
To report graffiti in the Great Lakes region, call the Graffiti Buster on 0408 440 309, in the Manning or Gloucester Regions go to www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au and fill out the online form.
If there is an urgent safety issue call council on 7955 7777.
Want to be the first in the know about news and events in the Great Lakes? Sign up for a Great Lakes Advocate subscription for unlimited access to articles from nine mastheads, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox plus exclusive subscriber offers and competitions: https://www.greatlakesadvocate.com.au/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.