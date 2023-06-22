NRMA Insurance has shared some sobering news which identified the Mid North Coast one of the State's worst for weather related incidences.
The latest NRMA Wild Weather Tracker has identified the region was this past autumn the fifth hardest hit in NSW for weather related claims.
Forster came in second highest in the Mid North Coast behind Port Macquarie and above Taree, Old Bar and Harrington.
The Mid North Coast stretches from the Great Lakes to Coffs Harbour LGA.
The tracker also highlighted local residents believed they were slightly better prepared for severe weather - with the region's self-assessed wild weather ready score rising one point point to 70/100 - placing the region as the third best prepared in NSW.
In addition, the tracker included new research revealing most people aren't prepared for wild weather or emergencies.
In NSW, an estimated 3.8 million residents (60 per cent) don't have a plan for emergencies or wild weather.
Meanwhile, fewer NSW residents took steps to prepare for wild weather - and fewer plan to.
Just 33 per cent took steps to prepare in the past three months - the fewest in more than two years of quarterly research.
Meanwhile, just 50 per cent plan to prepare this winter - also the lowest on record.
The research followed the launch of the new improved Australian Red Cross Get Prepared app which makes it easy for households to create an all-hazards emergency RediPlan.
The findings also are also timely in light of forecasts for a warmer and drier than average winter, leading into a potentially dangerous bushfire season.
The NRMA Insurance Wild Weather Tracker report can be downloaded here.
