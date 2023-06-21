Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Stroud brick throwing competition getting ready to launch

June 21 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Stroud Brick and Rolling Pin Throwing Competition is on again, inviting all to fling a brick, propel a rolling pin, or chuck a rubber chicken.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.