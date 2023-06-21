The Lakes Way remains closed following this morning's accident.
Vehicles are being turned around to take an alternative route.
UPDATE:
A woman aged in her 20s has been airlifted to John Hunter Hospital, following a motor vehicle accident along The Lakes Way, Bungwahl earlier today, Wednesday, June 21.
At approximately 11.30am the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to the scene to assist NSW Ambulance following the accident.
The woman, who sustained shoulder, arm and pelvis injuries, was treated at the scene by ambulance paramedics and the helicopter critical care medial team before being flown to Newcastle in a stable condition.
There is no indication of the Live Traffic website if the road is still closed, however, Fires Near Me website has removed the incident symbol.
RFS personnel were one of the emergency services which attended the scene.
EARLIER
Emergency services are attending a motor vehicle accident on The Lakes Way, between Mayers Flat and Bungwahl.
The accident is believed to have occurred at approximately 11.30am this morning, Wednesday, June 21.
According to Live Traffic The Lakes Way is closed 500 metres south of Bungwahl Cemetery.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area.
Unconfirmed reports claim the single vehicle accident involved two adults and one child.
The driver was cut from the vehicle before being airlifted to John Hunter Hospital, Newcastle.
No further information is available at this time.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
