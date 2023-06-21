Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

The single vehicle accident has closed The Lakes Ways for several hours

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
Updated June 21 2023 - 4:56pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A woman aged in her 20s has been airlifted to Newcastle.
A woman aged in her 20s has been airlifted to Newcastle.

The Lakes Way remains closed following this morning's accident.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeanene Duncan

Jeanene Duncan

Senior Journalist

Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.

Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.