Hunter fishermen still impacted by 2018 YM Efficiency containers

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
June 21 2023 - 10:00am
"AMSA acknowledges that the extent of this incident means that there are no assurances that every piece of debris could be recovered."
The clean-up was finished three years ago, but commercial fishermen say they are still being plagued by ship that lost 81 containers off the Hunter coast in 2018.

