Two separate truck crashes close Pacific Highway lanes

Motorists travelling north from Bulahdelah and Coolongolook are advised to drive with caution and allow for additional time following two truck crashes on the Pacific Highway earlier this morning.
One northbound lane on the Pacific Highway near Bulahdelah is closed following an accident earlier this morning, Wednesday, June 21.
Emergency services are at the scene, at the corner of the Pacific Highway, approaching Newman Road.
The single vehicle accident involving a truck occurred just before 6.30am this morning.
Emergency services also are attending a truck crash on the highway at Wang Wauk Gap north of Coolongolook.
One of the two northbound lanes are closed.
Want to be the first in the know about news and events in the Great Lakes? Sign up for a Great Lakes Advocate subscription for unlimited access to articles from nine mastheads, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox plus exclusive subscriber offers and competitions: https://www.greatlakesadvocate.com.au/
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.