Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

The accidents occurred early this morning

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
Updated June 21 2023 - 7:58am, first published 7:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two separate truck crashes close Pacific Highway lanes
Two separate truck crashes close Pacific Highway lanes

Motorists travelling north from Bulahdelah and Coolongolook are advised to drive with caution and allow for additional time following two truck crashes on the Pacific Highway earlier this morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeanene Duncan

Jeanene Duncan

Senior Journalist

Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.

Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.