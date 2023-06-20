A grassfire burning in Failford is under control and being contained by NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS).
Approximately three hectares has been burnt along Greys Road since it began about an hour ago.
The fire is at advice level.
According to the RFS there is no threat to property however there is some smoke in the area.
A large section of bushland fronting Greys Road was destroyed during the 2019-20 black summer bushfires.
The fire is one of three burning in the Mid-Coast LGA.
The RFS also is attending an out of control grassfire in Willina Road, Bunyah while the service has a bushfire along The Bucketts Way, Tugrabakh under control.
More information at https://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/fire-information/fires-near-me or via the Hazards Near Me App
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
