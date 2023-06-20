DESPITE problems with goal kicking in the past two games, Taree City won't be rushing fullback Nav Willett back from injury for the Group Three Rugby League competition.
Willett is recovering after he took a knock in the kidneys and missed the encounters against Wauchope and Macleay Valley. The Bulls kicked just two goals from seven shots against Wauchope, but still won comfortably. However, it was a closer call in the come-from-behind-win over Macleay on Sunday. Lock Dylan Towers managed three goals, however, he didn't inspire too much confidence.
Captain-coach Christian Hazard said Willett is expected back after the bye on July 1 for the clash against Port City at Taree.
"We won't be risking him before he's ready,'' Hazard said on Sunday.
Towers is likely to be retained as kicker for another crunch match against Port Sharks at Taree on Saturday. A win over the Sharks would be an enormous boost to Taree's top five chances.
JUST over a month ago Forster-Tuncurry's continued participation in senior grades in Group Three football for the remainder of the year seemed in doubt.
As has been well documented, the Hawks copped a series of hidings at the start of the season and were also forced to forfeit reserve grade on two occasions due to a lack of players. Senior group sources confirmed that the Hawks would be able to continue in under 18s and league tag, even if forced to drop out of senior grades. That's how serious it was.
But slowly players started to trickle back from injury and suspension and the Hawks now have a win over Macleay and a four point loss to finals contenders Wingham in the past two games. Coach Jake Bolt said the club is determined to notch a few more wins before the season is through.
They host Wauchope this weekend and would be heavily favoured to beat the battling Blues, who are now odds-on to claim the wooden spoon.
MEANWHILE Old Bar Pirates co-captain-coach Jordan Worboys assured the club's PNG contingent will arrive back in Australia on Thursday.
The players had to return home this week to meet visa requirements. They flew out not long after terrorising Wauchope at Wauchope last Saturday. Worboys said there's no doubt that they'll be back.
"We play Macleay at Kempsey on Sunday,'' he said.
"They'll all be there.''
SHE'S represented Australia in football and futsal and on Friday night Joey Burgess's career will take another turn when she trots out for Taree Wildcats in the Football Mid North Coast Women's Southern League clash against Wallamba at Nabiac.
As reported in the Manning River Times a couple of weeks back, the Singleton-based Burgess was asked to have a run with the Cats by a friend associated with the club. She's in the veteran class now, but Burgess will have plenty to offer Taree. The Wildcats are in seventh spot and have a bit of work to do to catch the leaders, but there's still plenty of time.
"I'm looking forward to having a run again,'' Burgess said, especially now that she's recovered from some knee problems that derailed her playing days.
SOUTHERN United are all but assured of winning the Newcastle Zone 2 football minor premiership, even if there's plenty of games to go in the season-proper. This could see the Forster-Tuncurry side elevated to Zone 1 next year, regardless of what may happen in the finals.
Shows there's plenty of footballing strength out the Great Lakes these days - a look at the men's Southern League table shows that three of the top four sides are all from out that way - Tuncurry-Forster Gold and Black along with the perennially powerful Pacific Palms. Wingham, in second place, are the best of the Manning-based teams.
Footy Shorts would think it a safe bet that Tuncurry-Forster moves into the Football Mid North Coast Zone Premier League in 2024. Or at least that's what zone officials are hoping.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
