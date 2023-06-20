Great Lakes Advocate
Dolphins fall to the Ratz 19-12

By Greg Harvie
Updated June 21 2023 - 12:21pm, first published June 20 2023 - 1:00pm
Angus Edwards was strong at fullback for Forster Dolphins in the 19-12 loss to Manning Ratz at Taree.
MANNING Ratz put an end to Forster Tuncurry's three game winning sequence in Lower North Coast Rugby Union with a 19-12 result in a torrid game at Taree Rugby Park.

