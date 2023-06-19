Great Lakes Advocate
Investigation launched after man dies in Johns River house fire

Updated June 20 2023 - 10:39am, first published 9:28am
An investigation has been launched after a man died in a house fire at Johns River. Picture: file.
A police investigation has been launched after a man died in a house fire at Johns River overnight.

