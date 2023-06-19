Investigation launched after man dies in Johns River house fire

A police investigation has been launched after a man died in a house fire at Johns River overnight.
Emergency services were called to the property at Riddles Brush Road about 11.40pm on Tuesday, June 19.
Eight Fire and Rescue (FRNSW) firefighters assisted four NSW Rural Fire Service (NSW RFS) crews for over four hours to contain and extinguish the blaze.
A FRNSW spokesperson said the fire was so intense the entire roof of the property collapsed.
"[This limited] firefighters' ability to access parts of the site," the spokesperson said.
The man's body was found by emergency services outside the back of the property.
Police still have to formally identify the man, however he's believed to be aged in his 70s.
Manning-Great Lakes Police District officers established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
A FRNSW canine unit is at the scene as well as experts from the FRNSW Fire Investigation and Research Unit.
"Experts will use an ignitable liquid detection dog to scour the remnants of the Johns River home to establish how the fire started," the FRNSW spokesperson said.
A report will be prepared for the Coroner.
This is the third residential fire-related fatality in NSW this winter, following the deaths of two women in separate blazes at Orange, in the state's Central West, and Ryde, in Sydney's north-west, earlier this month.
The causes of both incidents are still undetermined.
FRNSW and the NSW RFS are urging everyone to prioritise safety measures which can keep them and their loved ones safe from the increased risks of fire this winter.
To report any information in relation to the incident, please contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
