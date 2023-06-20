Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Shane Chalker has been invited to judge the 2023 Pix from the Six photography competition

June 20 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Award winning photographer Shane Chalker is the 2023 Pix from the Stix judge. Picture supplied.
Award winning photographer Shane Chalker is the 2023 Pix from the Stix judge. Picture supplied.

Award winning Forster snapper, Shane Chalker has been invited to judge entries in this year's Pix from the Stix annual photography competition in Gloucester.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.