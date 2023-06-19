TWO of the stronger under 15/16 teams in the Football Mid North Coast Southern League, Taree Jaguars and Great Lakes Vikings clashed at Omaru Park.
The match was evenly poised in the first half with both teams creating plenty of attacking opportunities and both keepers proving their worth to their respective teams. Vikings went to the halftime break leading 3-2.
The second half was a slightly different story with Vikings making the most of their opportunities and Jaguars unable to capitalise when they created space. Vikings scored twice more to take the win 5-2 in a game that was much closer than the scoreboard shows.
Jaguars have the bye this Saturday and Vikings will be hosting the U15 Taree Leopards at Boronia Park in what should also be a close contest.
