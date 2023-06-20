Great Lakes Advocate photographer, Scot Calvin was earlier this week invited by Great Lakes College to an exclusive preview of final rehearsals for this year's production of We Will Rock You, the school's first musical in six years.
The show will be held over three nights from this Thursday, June 22 then on Friday, June 23 and Saturday, June 24 from 7pm at the Forster campus MPH.
Tickets are available for sale from either the Tuncurry or Forster administration offices or can be purchased at the door before each show.
Cost is $12 for students, $18 for adults and $48 for a family of four.
Based around more than 24 of Queen's greatest hit songs, the musical takes place in a future age on a planet once called Earth that is now controlled by a mighty corporation headed by a sinister killer queen.
Rock music and all musical instruments have been banned.
