We Will Rock You the musical at the Great Lakes Forster Campus

Updated June 20 2023 - 12:55pm, first published 12:00pm
Great Lakes Advocate photographer, Scot Calvin was earlier this week invited by Great Lakes College to an exclusive preview of final rehearsals for this year's production of We Will Rock You, the school's first musical in six years.

