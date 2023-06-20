ZOONOSES, a major touring exhibition showcasing the work of Nicola Hooper, will open in the Manning Regional Art Gallery, Taree later next month.
Dr Hooper has taken the darker side of nature and turned it into exquisite, thought-provoking art.
Through drawing and lithography, Dr Hooper uses fairy-tale iconology and rhymes to explore concepts surrounding zoonoses (animal diseases that can infect humans) and how we perceive certain animals in the context of fear and disease.
"These works use fairy tales, myths and rhymes as a metaphor to discuss zoonotic outbreaks in a non-threatening and restrained manner," Dr Hooper said.
"I have carefully studied animal specimens in museum collections and applied them to archival and current newspaper stories of zoonotic diseases that have had devastating effects on human life."
The ZOONOSES exhibition stems from her doctoral research and provides insightful observations into our contradictory perceptions of animals in relation to fear of disease.
Dr Hooper says she aims to generate greater understanding of the natural world through her artwork.
"It is interesting how we humans both despise animals for their role in spreading disease across species, yet also revere them as they provide us with the means of vaccination through scientific testing and discovery."
A spokesperson for Logan Art Gallery and Logan City Council, which are presenting ZOONOSES in partnership with Museums & Galleries Queensland, said that they are delighted to tour this exciting and topical exhibition by Logan-based artist Dr Nicola Hooper.
Museums & Galleries Queensland executive director, Rebekah Butler said visitors to this exhibition will be drawn into its complex subject matter through its seductive Victorian Gothic Revival era aesthetics and familiar content: Victorian-inspired wallpapers, exquisitely rendered natural history lithographs, artist books, fairy tales and large-scale sculptural creatures.
ZOONOSES will be displayed at Manning Regional Art Gallery from July 14 July until August 26 as a part of its national tour to regional and metropolitan centres in Queensland, NSW, South Australia, Tasmania and Victoria.
Manning Regional Art Gallery will be closing for an extra week during installation to prepare for this major exhibition.
The gallery will close on July 3 and reopen at 6pm on July 14 for the official opening event, with normal operational hours resuming Saturday, July 15.
