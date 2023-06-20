Great Lakes Advocate
ZOONOSES will be displayed at Manning Regional Art Gallery from July 14 until August 26

June 20 2023 - 12:00pm
Manning Regional Art Gallery will close for two weeks to prepare for a major exhibition. Picture supplied
ZOONOSES, a major touring exhibition showcasing the work of Nicola Hooper, will open in the Manning Regional Art Gallery, Taree later next month.

