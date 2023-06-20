Bush regeneration workshop in Great Lakes

The Australian Association of Bush Regenerators (AABR) is holding a three-day workshop in mid-August.
Scheduled for August 18-20 at Topi Topi, the event would appeal to members of the community interested in bush regeneration and ecological restoration.
Organisers explained the event was a gathering of bush regenerators and all those interested in ecological restoration to learn and connect with one another.
"An opportunity to connect with the wider bush regeneration community, forge new connections and rekindle old friendships," a spokesperson said.
"Bring your family for a rejuvenating experience amidst the awe-inspiring landscapes of Topi Topi, the traditional lands of the Worimi People."
Established in 1986, AABR has played a vital role in promoting high-quality ecological restoration across Australia.
"AABR Fest reflects these commitments to advancing the industry by offering an exciting array of activities, engaging presentations and immersive workshops."
The event will be held at Hubbards Road North, Topi Topi.
For more information and to purchase tickets visit https://www.aabr.org.au/event/aabrfest/
