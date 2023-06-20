Great Lakes Advocate
The three-day event will be held in mid-August

June 20 2023 - 12:00pm
Bush regeneration workshop in Great Lakes
The Australian Association of Bush Regenerators (AABR) is holding a three-day workshop in mid-August.

