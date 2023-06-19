The Dolphin backs combined well both in attack and defence but unfortunately weren't able to capitalise on any breaks made and finish with a try. Angus Edwards, who was playing his first game at fullback, relished the extra space to attack from kick returns even adding another try to his season's tally. Blake Newcombe made frequent inroads in the defence but was just unable to link up with his support. Jacob Williams was an absolute rock tackling anything that moved.