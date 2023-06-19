MANNING Ratz put an end to Forster Tuncurry's three game winning sequence in Lower North Coast Rugby Union with a 19-12 result in a torrid game at Taree Rugby Park.
It was a disappointing day for the Dolphins, with the Ratz winning the women's 10s encounter 41-5.
Forster's women's 10s were on the back foot early with a couple of tries to the Ratz before registering one of their own to Zahli Bolt, The girls held them at bay for a fair stretch, with Kristen Holden and Jess Henwood among those who really stood up. However a combination of fatigue from the Forster players and skill from the Ratz saw the floodgates open allowing a further five unanswered tries to finish the game 41-5.
While there weren't a lot of positives to take from the game the players keep learning every week and can only get better. There is still a long way to go in the comp and the girls will no doubt finish it off fighting for a finals spot.
As has always been the case between Forster and the Ratz the men's game was a tough and torrid affair, with both squads having a skilful backline and experienced forwards.
As expected neither team gave an inch during the first 15-20 minutes with territory hard to come by. Liam Brady did his best to get some ascendency by turning the Ratz big pack around with another really effective kicking game. He was well supported by the forwards who really stood up at scrum time against a much bigger pack.
The Dolphin backs combined well both in attack and defence but unfortunately weren't able to capitalise on any breaks made and finish with a try. Angus Edwards, who was playing his first game at fullback, relished the extra space to attack from kick returns even adding another try to his season's tally. Blake Newcombe made frequent inroads in the defence but was just unable to link up with his support. Jacob Williams was an absolute rock tackling anything that moved.
The score may have ended up 19-12 to the Ratz but it wasn't through lack of effort with Ollie Wynne again having a massive game. Kaleb Trudgett, Ben Manning and Gavin Maberly Smith were reliable as ever.
The Dolphins will use the bye this week to rest and recover and bounce back better than ever against Wallamba.
July 1 will be Old Dolphins Day, so if you have ever had any connection with the club or just want to see some awesome local footy come on down. Just remember to wear your green and gold from years gone by
