Forster's winning run in rugby comes to an end

By Greg Harvie
Updated June 19 2023 - 3:42pm, first published 12:00pm
Angus Edwards had a strong game for the Dolphins at fullback.
MANNING Ratz put an end to Forster Tuncurry's three game winning sequence in Lower North Coast Rugby Union with a 19-12 result in a torrid game at Taree Rugby Park.

