Lake Macquarie man arrested in Tuncurry

Updated June 19 2023 - 2:44pm, first published 1:00pm
A 30-year-old Harrington man will appear in Forster Local Court on Tuesday, November 14 for breaching bail conditions. Picture Shutterstock.
A 28-year-old Lake Macquarie man had his licence immediately suspended after he failed a roadside breath test on Saturday, June 17.

