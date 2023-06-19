A 28-year-old Lake Macquarie man had his licence immediately suspended after he failed a roadside breath test on Saturday, June 17.
The man was pulled over by Manning Great Lakes Police District officers just after 10pm while he was driving south along The Lakes Way, Tuncurry.
Police were concerned about the manner in which the white Toyota was being driven.
The Cameron Park man underwent a roadside breath test which returned a positive result.
He was placed under arrest and taken to Forster Police Station where a further breath analysis test returned a result of 0.122 grammes of alcohol in 210 litres of breath, or a mid-range reading.
He was issued with a CAN (court attendance notice) to appear at Forster Local Court on Wednesday, July 26.
Earlier that day police were patrolling Bulahdelah when they observed a man standing outside a Stroud Street address. The time was approximately 9.30am.
When the 41-year-old Wauchope man spotted police he fled the scene to a waiting vehicle.
Police stopped the vehicle and located the man crouching near the front passenger door.
When questioned by police, the man said he had been in town visiting a friend.
Following further inquiries police learned the man was in breach of his bail which stated he was not allowed to be absent from a Wauchope address between 8pm and 6am.
He was arrested and taken to Forster Police Station, where he was charged and refused bail.
He appeared via video link before Port Macquarie Local Court yesterday, Sunday, June 18 where he was granted conditional bail to appear at Taree District Court on Monday, November 6.
A 30-year-old Harrington man will appear in Forster Local Court on Tuesday, November 14 for breaching bail conditions.
On the morning of Thursday, June 15 police were patrolling Point Road, Tuncurry when they identified a man known to them riding a bicycle.
Police were aware the man had a First Instance Warrant in relation to a domestic violence incident.
As police approached the man, he refused to comply with directions to stop resulting in a foot pursuit through a number of Tuncurry streets.
The man was eventually apprehended in Recreation Lane and sked if he ran because he was aware of the existence of the warrant and he replied, "Yes."
He was taken to Forster Police Station where he was charged and refused bail.
He appeared before Forster Local Court on Friday, June 16 and was conditionally bailed to return to Forster in November, where the matter will be heard.
